Police Scotland use of Taser on man 'not reasonable'

A Police Scotland officer discharged his Taser on a man outside a pub when it was neither “reasonable or necessary” to do so, according to a watchdog.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the 28-year-old man was not posing an imminent threat when the Specially Trained Officer (STO) fired on him in Bannockburn, Stirling in September last year.

The watchdog recommended that the officer undergoes refresher training and reassessment in the use of the Taser.

Police Scotland last year equipped 500 officers with Tasers amid concerns over unarmed officers being sent to violent incidents.

The Pirc said that during the incident, the man had become aggressive towards the officers and had challenged them to a fight.

He was charged with a number of offences and later convicted.