Police release images of two men in Aberdeen assault and robbery appeal

Police Scotland has released images of two men they wish to speak to in relation to a recent assault and robbery that occurred in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred in a property on Marchburn Drive in Northfield at around 7pm on Saturday November 17 last year.

A man and woman were assaulted and had a number of items of property taken.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Tom Camerson said: "This has been a very upsetting incident for the man and woman involved. We are carrying out an extensive investigation and are now looking for the public to help us trace the men pictured as we believe they may have information which could assist us.

"It is understood that the men may be from the Liverpool area. They are described as aged between mid 20s and early 30s, of average build, and around 5ft 8in tall.

"It is believed they were in the company of a third male also understood to be from the Liverpool area, of a similar age and build, and around 5ft 10in tall.

"Anyone who recognises the men in the images released or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 3699 of 17 November 2018, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."