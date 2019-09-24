Police release image of dog thieves tried to steal during stabbing in Glasgow park

Detectives have released the picture of a dog that was targeted during an attempted murder in a Glasgow park.

A 29-year-old dog walker was stabbed in Maryhill by two men who tried to steal his pet around 7am on Tuesday.

Dawsholm Park in Glasgow where the attack took place

The man was walking his black Cane Corso dog in Dawsholm Park when he was approached by two other men who tried to take his dog off him.

Polie allege the pair had then stabbed the dog walker before running off in the direction of Dawsholm Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff has described his condition as serious.

The one-year-old dog named Beau was not hurt.

Officers have released an image of him as they continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

The suspects are both described as white men who spoke with an Eastern European accent.

The first man was aged in his 40s, around 5ft 7 inches tall, of a stocky/muscular build with short dark hair. He was clean shaven and was wearing a dark coloured zip-up jacket, dark coloured jogging bottoms and black rigger-type boots.

The second man was younger, aged in his 20s and around 5ft 10 inches tall. He had longer dark-coloured hair that was shorter at the sides, was clean shaven, and was wearing a dark coloured jacket, light-blue dirty denim jeans and similar rigger-type boots.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson of Maryhill Police Station said: “We hope that by issuing a photo of Beau someone may recall seeing him with the victim in the Dawsholm Park area on Tuesday morning and will come forward to assist with our inquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have captured the victim and the dog prior to the attack, or the incident itself, on private CCTV or dashcam and would ask anyone in the area to check their systems between 7:30am and 8:15am on 24 September and provide any footage to us.

“I would also urge dog owners and members of the public using the park to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police as soon as possible.

“The victim continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries and I would urge anyone who can help us identity and trace the men involved to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Station through 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.