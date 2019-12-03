Police name man who died after being hit by van

Police have named the man who died after being hit by a van in Fife

He was David McArthur, 43, from Lochgelly.

Today, in a statement his family said: “We are all devastated by the news, no words can describe how much we will miss him. We love you Dave.”

Mr McArthur was hit by a white Ford Transit panel van on Station Road, Cardenden, outside the Tesco Express supermarket, not far from the junction with Gammie Place around 8.05pm on Thursday, 28 November, 2019.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the collision.

Sergeant Alastair Purvis, of the Fife Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr McArthur’s family and friends.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would urge anyone who has information but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3318 of 28 November 2019.

