Police looking to speak to man after OAP assaulted as he boarded bus after Celtic v Livingston game

Police in Glasgow have released CCTV image of a man they wish to speak after an assault on a pensioner last year.

Following a Celtic v Livingston fixture at Parkhead on Saturday 6 April 2019, a 74-year-old man was walking along Gallowgate near to its junction with Society Street.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation. Picture: Police Scotland

The victim was attempting to board a bus when he became involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in an injury that required hospital treatment.

Officers say they would like to speak to the man as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Detective Constable Gillian Alexander of Shettleston CID said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have any information, or who recognises the man in the image.

"He may have information which could be vital and assist our investigation, and I would ask anyone who recognises him to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2916 of 6 April, 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.