Police dog praised for tracing criminal in East Lothian

Officers have commended the work of a police dog after a three-mile hunt for a disqualified driver.

PD Tora assisted officers on Tuesday evening following reports of a disqualified driver having made off from police near to Macmerry.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Tora tracked the male for approximately three miles, locating him and the vehicle near to Longniddry.

"The 21-year-old male was arrested and charged with relevant road traffic offences and will appear later at Edinburgh Sheriff Court."