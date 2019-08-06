Police demand journalists hand over notes on IS bride Shamima Begum

Scotland Yard is seeking a court order to inspect interview notes from the journalist who found Shamima Begum.

The police force will be seeking permission to access notes compiled by The Times, Sky News and ITN, who interviewed Ms Begum after she was discovered at al-Hawl camp in northern Syria earlier on this year.

Lawyers for the Metropolitan Police commissioner will make an application under the Terrorism Act 2000, demanding access to notes from the publication and the broadcasters about Shamima Begum, The Times has reported.

READ MORE: IS bride Shamima Begum says she was ‘brainwashed’

The publication believes Scotland Yard is trying to access the notes to fight a legal battle against the Begum family, who are fighting to get their daughter’s citizenship reinstated after she was stripped of her nationality by former home secretary Sajid Javid.

Lawyers for The Times, for Sky News and for ITN will resist the application, which will be heard by Mr Justice Sweeney.

Ms Begum left her home in Bethnal Green, London with two of her friends at the age of 15 to join Isis in Syria.

Upon her arrival, she was married to Dutch Isis fighter Yago Riedijk, who was 23 at the time.

After civil forces closed in on her home in Raqqa, Ms Begum was moved to a camp in Northern Syria, where she was found by Times journalist Antony Loyd.

When she was interviewed, she said she didn’t regret joining Isis and had buried two children, with a third on the way, but could not find any trace of her husband.

Following the publication of the interview, Ms Begum was criticised for telling the journalist she wasn’t fazed by seeing a severed head in a bin of a captured fighter,

Ms Begum said when she saw the “first severed head in a bin”, it “didn’t faze me at all”.

“It was from a captured fighter seized on the battlefield, an enemy of Islam,” she said.

“I thought only of what he would have done to a Muslim woman if he had the chance.”

READ MORE: Jihadi bride Shamima Begum slams ‘unjust’ decision to revoke her citizenship

While several politicians including Jacob Rees-Mogg leapt to the defence of Ms Begum, Mr Javid decided to strip the Isis fighter of her citizenship.

He said he made the decision under the impression Ms Begum was also a citizen of Bangladesh, which the country denies.

Ms Begum has been left stateless since she was stripped of her citizenship, and gave birth to her third child, a son named Jarrah, who died three weeks after being born.

Now, the 19-year-old said she wants to return to the UK.

She told The Times: “I want to encourage other young British people to think before they make life-changing decisions like this and not to make the same mistake as me.

“I can’t do that if I am sitting here in a camp, I can’t do that for you.”

While Ms Begum insists she was “just a housewife” during the time she spent with Isis militants in Syria, reports from other sources in the camp differ.

The Sunday Telegraph reported she had a paid role as an enforcer of discipline in which she likely ordered the imprisonment and lashing of women in Raqqa.

“She was involved and her former comrades have grassed her,” a source said. “She was literally stitching the vests, stitching them into the vests.”