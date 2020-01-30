Police called to break up Scottish school car park brawl...between parents

Fights in the school playground are nothing new but it's not often police are called to break up a scrap between two parents.

The Courier is reporting police in Perthshire were called to separate irate parents outside Crieff Primary School at the end of classes on Tuesday.

Police were called to break up a fight at Crieff Primary School on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: JPI Media

Witnesses have described the two men fighting in the car park as other kids were being collected by relatives.

On social media, one mum said: "I'm not sure what started it all but one car was parked with a younger guy and his kids in it and a bigger car pulled up and stopped quick.

"The driver got out, stormed round, and that’s when it started. The kids were trying to get out of the bigger car to go help.

"Proper shouting and from what I could see, as the car was in the way, there was physical contact between the guys."

'A time and a place'

Parents blamed bad driving for the incident. One mum said: "It’s over the guy who owns the small car and his dangerous driving in the school car park and cutting people off on the small roads.

"If a child who walks to school was running late he could have hit them with his ridiculous driving. I witnessed it all yesterday morning.”

Another added: "There is a time in place for that carry on and the school isn’t one of them."

A nine-year-old boy was hospitalised after being struck by a car outside the school in October.

Enquiries ongoing

Following Tuesday's incident, a Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: "Around 4.30pm on Tuesday January 28, police received report of an assault outside Crieff Primary School.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A council spokesperson added: “We are aware of an incident that occurred outwith school hours yesterday, which was reported to Police Scotland by a member of the public.”