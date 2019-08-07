Pilots take evasive action after lasers target planes landing at Scottish airport

Have your say

Pilots had to take evasive action to avoid a potentially "catastrophic" scenario after lasers were used to target five planes landing at Glasgow Airport.

The "extremely dangerous" incidents happened between 10pm and 11:30pm on Monday and the same time today.

Lasers were beamed at five different aircraft coming in to land, causing the pilots to take action to protect their vision.

READ MORE: Britain pulls out of Interrail and Eurail travel schemes

Police Scotland said the lasers were shone from Knightswood Park.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "Incidents such as these are not only extremely dangerous and incredibly reckless, they are also criminal acts."

Sergeant Nigel McDonald said: "The consequences of this type of action could be catastrophic."

READ MORE: British Airways Edinburgh and Glasgow flights cancelled after computer failure