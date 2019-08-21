Pensioner to stand trial charged with sex attacks on Waverely paddle steamer

A pensioner is to stand trial charged with sex attacks on board the Waverley paddle steamer.

David Neill today/yesterday faced the accusations which allegedly occurred between 1982 and 1986.

Prosecutors allege three teenage boys were targeted on the boat.

This includes claims one was abused “in the course of voyages” between Glasgow, England and Wales.

Another is said to have been attacked while asleep.

The 75 year-old today/yesterday pled not guilty to four charges of indecent assault during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His lawyer Edward Gilroy and prosecutor Erin Campbell said a trial could be set.

Lord Beckett fixed a trial due to begin in January next year. The case could last five days.

Bail for Neill, of Galston, Ayrshire, was continued meantime.