Officers in hospital and hurt after Glasgow police chase

Two officers are in hospital after crashing into the side of a van during a police chase in Glasgow.

The crash happened about 10:10am today in the city's south.

Police had been carrying out investigations to find the van, with the incident occurring after the vehicle was found on Harmony Row.

The driver, who has since been arrested, of the van allegedly failed to stop.

Officers told the BBC they had used "tactical measures" to bring the van to a stop on Pacific Drive.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two police officers have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with minor injuries. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Part of Govan Road has been blocked following the incident.