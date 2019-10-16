Needle scare at new Langlee pharmacy site

Work ground to a halt last week on the building of a new pharmacy in Langlee, Galashiels, after medical syringes were found taped to hoardings, equipment and inside workers’ rest facilities.

It comes just a week after drug-taking paraphernalia was found dumped at the back of a car park in town during a clean-up.

Work on the new Langlee pharmacy at Marmion Road ground to a halt last week as syringes were found taped to equipment and inside welfare facilities for the site operators.

In an email to local councillor Andy Anderson, senior quantity surveyor Alexander Jones of Hawick contractor James Swinton explained why work had stopped at the site.

He said: “Not only is there a risk to our operatives and sub-contractors but the general public also ... the result is that all works have been suspended as we cannot expose anyone to the possibility of harm.”

The company had been granted a two-week road closure to connect existing surface and foul water drains, and divert the gas supply, water and telephone cables. The site was swept on Tuesday morning and CCTV was installed on the site to deter any further stoppages.

It’s believed the syringes are of the diabetic type, which if anything, makes the motive harder to understand.

Councillor Anderson said; “It is beyond me. I have not heard of any ill-feeling because of the road closure to allow the work to progress – if anything this has made things worse as they are going to move their compound, so work will take longer and there will be increased vehicle movements.

“That just leaves malice, I suppose; however, the perpetrators put themselves at risk doing this, in addition to putting workers and local residents in danger.

“They have had to clear vomit and used condoms previously, so this would appear to be an escalation if it is the same perpetrators.

“If it is a prank, there are some seriously deranged people out there.

“There will be limited access to these needles so this could also help identify the culprits – someone may have a fairly good idea who they are.”