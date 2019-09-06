Man who murdered Suzanne Pilley killer vows court appeal battle

The man convicted of the murder of Edinburgh bookkeeper Suzanne Pilley has told how he will “fight to his dying breath” to clear his name.

In Body of Proof, a new ten-part podcast examining the case, David Gilroy, now 56, speaks for the first time since his conviction and maintains his innocence.

He reveals he is preparing a fresh appeal against the life sentence he received for killing his colleague and ex-lover Suzanne in May 2010.

The high-profile investigation into the disappearance of the 38-year-old bookkeeper, last seen on CCTV alighting from a bus on Princes Street on her way to work, was the focus of intensive police enquiries that culminated in the arrest and conviction of Gilroy in 2012, despite her body never being found.

Body of Proof is a five-hour listen presented by TV documentary-makers Ellis and Darrell Brown.

It is the result of almost two years combing through evidence and attempting to answer what they describe as “a hundred unanswered questions” about the case.

Recalling the genesis of the project, Ms Ellis said: “Darrell and I are both television producers, Darrell specifically makes documentaries which focus on crime.

“Over a drink one evening he mentioned he’d received a letter from the step-mum of a man in prison for murder and that she was convinced of his innocence.”

Brown added: “I was intrigued enough to send a speculative email just seeking a bit more information.

“What came back was a long letter from David’s step-mum, essentially saying that everything I would read about the case wouldn’t tell me the full story.

“It was clear that there was something bigger to explore – regardless of whether the conviction itself was right.”

Ms Ellis said of her first impressions of interviewing Gilroy: “He seemed likeable and nice. I was ready to actively dislike David, but my honest reaction was that, to my surprise, I liked him.”

Speaking to the TV documentary makers, Gilroy says he is the victim of wrongful imprisonment.

He says: “All the solid scientific factual evidence that would normally be used doesn’t exist because it didn’t happen as they said.

“The events of that day, I don’t know what’s gone on because I can only talk for myself. There was no crime committed by me. I’m interested in justice being seen to be done and being done. Justice delayed is justice denied. I think I’ve been denied justice – it’ll be seven years soon so that’s a fair length of time.

“But I do believe that I have more than enough to prove my innocence beyond any doubt – not just reasonable doubt, any doubt.”