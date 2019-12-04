Man to stand trial accused of murdering Emma Faulds

A date has been set for the trial of a man accused of murdering Emma Faulds.

The 39-year-old had last been seen on April 28 at Fairfield Park in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Remains found in Galloway Forest in Dumfries and Galloway on June 14 were identified as those of the Kilmarnock woman.

Ross Willox was charged with her murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice in May.

The 40-year-old, from Ayrshire, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

He also faced charges of possession and being concerned in the supplying of a Class A controlled drug.

The trial is set to take place in June next year.