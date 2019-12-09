Man in court charged with Aberdeen murder

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murder in Aberdeen.

Alan Geddes's body was discovered when police were called to an incident on Ruthrieston Crescent around 5:35am on Saturday.

Stuart Quinn, 33, was charged in connection with his death and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

The family of 56-year-old Mr Geddes, who was from the city, earlier released a statement through Police Scotland.

It said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Alan was tragically taken from us on 7 December.

"Alan was a devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all."

A report over his death is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal and Quinn is due to appear in court again within eight days.