A man has been charged in connection with the rape of a teenager at a house in Stirling.

The 19-year-old woman was approached as she walked in the Linden Avenue area between 3am and 4am last Sunday.

A man is said to have engaged her in conversation before taking her to a property and subjecting her to a serious sexual assault.

Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today.