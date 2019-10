Have your say

A man has been charged after a three-year-old child was allegedly assaulted in a Scottish shopping centre.

The child was not hurt in the incident, which happened in Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee around 1:15pm on Friday 27 September.

Police said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

The alleged assault happened near Millie's Cookies on the shopping centre's upper level.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.