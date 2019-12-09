Man charged after bus crashes on to a railway line in Scotland

Have your say

A 48-year-old man has been charged with road traffic offences after a bus crashed on to a railway line.



The incident happened at Galashiels station in the Borders at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time.

One person was checked over by an ambulance crew at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The railway line was closed following the incident but had reopened by Monday morning, with the vehicle removed overnight.

Some services on Monday were disrupted as trains were out of position.

