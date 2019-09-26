Jo Swinson calls police after threat made against one of her children

Have your say

Liberal Leader Jo Swinson has revealed she has had to report a threat made against one of her children to police.

The revelation came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to moderate his language during a heated debate in the Commons, despite a barrage of criticism from opposition benches.

The 39-year-old MP for East Dunbartonshire fought back tears in the House of Commons last night and accused the Prime Minister of being an “utter disgrace” for his response to questions on his language.

She told MPs: “I today have reported to the police a threat against my child. That has been dismissed as “humbug”.

“This is a disgraceful state of affairs and we must be able to find a way to conduct ourselves better.”

Labour’s Paula Sherriff referred to Jo Cox, the MP murdered in 2016, as she pleaded with him to refrain from using “dangerous” words like “surrender”.

Mr Johnson described her intervention as “humbug” and repeated the word again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was “a gaping moral vacuum where the office of prime minister used to be”.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg described scenes in Parliament as an “absolute bear pit”.