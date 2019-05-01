Galashiels post office hit by armed robbery

Have your say

Police are investigating this afternoon after a Galashiels post office was hit by an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Gala Park Post Office in the town’s Balmoral Place at around 3.15pm today, May 1.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are currently in attendance following a report of an armed robbery at a business premises in Balmoral Place, Galashiels.

“No one has been injured.

“Officers are currently establishing the full circumstances.”

Five police vehicles were later seen at the community woodland near Galashiels Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2,422 of May 1.”

The same post office was targeted by an armed robber in February 2017.