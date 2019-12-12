Fourth man in court charged with murder over Glasgow shooting at traffic lights

Have your say

A fourth man has appeared in court charged with murder over the alleged shooting of a man who was sitting in his car at traffic lights in Glasgow.

Kenny Reilly was in the passenger seat of a silver BMW in the city's north on 16 April last year when the incident took place.

The 29-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died two days later after being taken off life support.

John Kennedy was charged with Mr Reilly's murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 39-year-old was also charged with the murder of Jamie Campbell in Glasgow more than 13 years ago.

Mr Campbell, aged 47, died after an incident at Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel, on 4 March 2006.

Kennedy made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Three men had previously appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court last Tuesday after being arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mr Reilly.

Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher, both aged 28, and 54-year-old Morton Eadie were also charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

They also made no plea and were remanded in custody.