Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry set to appeal against 18 month jail sentence

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry is set to launch an appeal against the 18 month jail sentence she was handed for embezzling more than £25,000 from independence campaign groups.

The-37-year-old, once considered a rising star by Nationalists, was led away from Glasgow Sheriff Court in handcuffs last week after previously pleading guilty to two charges relating to missing funds.

She was found to have spent the cash - which was largely raised by public donations - on rent, a holiday to Spain with her husband, transfers of money to him, and other lifestyle spending.

READ MORE: Natalie McGarry jailed for 18 months

Sheriff Paul Crozier told McGarry she had expressed no remorse for her crimes. He said: “Your fraud and deceit is of the most serious type. You were in a position of trust and you abused those positions.

“You have fallen very far short of the standards the general public should expect from their elected representative."

It is understood her legal representatives have notified the court of her intention to appeal the sentence.

It is expected to focus on the judge’s refusal to allow her to change her guilty plea.

A legal source told The Scottish Sun: “They have a fortnight to appeal and I’m pretty positive work has already started on it.

“The fact she wasn’t able to change her plea is a point for a legal appeal straight away.”

“Some thought she’d get 12 to 14 months, as that’s in step with similar cases. But her sentence was exacerbated by the fact she’s shown no contrition and continues to protest her innocence.”