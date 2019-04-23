Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry appears in court ahead of embezzlement trial

Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry made a brief appearance in Glasgow Sheriff Court today ahead of her trial on fraud charges.

The ex-politician, 37, is accused of embezzling more than £40,000, the majority of which from the Women for Independence campaign she co-founded in 2012.

She faces three counts of embezzlement, as well as a charge relating to her alleged failure to disclose a password for an iPhone to police.

The trial had been expected to begin today but was delayed until later in the week.

Ms McGarry dramatically sacked her previous defence counsel last week, just days before the trial had been due to start.

Court proceedings are expected to last for around six weeks.