Firefighters tackle major blaze at Glasgow flats near River Clyde

Have your say

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a block of flats in Glasgow.

Eyewitnesses have reported flames shooting from the roof of the three-storey building near Lancefield Quay, on the north bank of the Clyde.

Smoke can be seen for miles across the city, with fire crews having been called out around 6:45pm today.

READ MORE: Accidental house fire warning as more than 500 blazes reported in Scotland

Crews were met with a "well-developed" fire within the second floor of the three-storey building.

Twelve fire engines and a command vehicle have been sent to the scene by emergency authorities.

Fire crews are reportedly containing the fire, but smoke could still be seen coming from the flats.

There have been no reports of any injuries and Police Scotland is in attendance to assist.

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance at a well developed fire at Glasgow’s Lancefield Quay.

"Operations Control have mobilised a number of fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters currently remain working to extinguish the fire."

Glasgow City Council has closed Lancefield Quay between Hydepark Street and Elliot Street.

An SFRS spokeswoman said: "The SFRS was alerted at 6.43pm to reports of a fire in a building.

"Operations control mobilised 12 appliances top the city's Lancefield Quay where firefighters were met with a fire on the second floor of a three-storey building."