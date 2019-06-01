Edinburgh Castle stabbing victim Paul Smith 'was on phone to dad' when he was attacked

A man stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle was on the phone to his dad when he was attacked, it has been reported.

Paul Smith, from Balerno, died of wounds believed to have been inflicted by a pair of scissors in Johnston Terrace on the afternoon of Thursday 30 May.



The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to give emergency assistance.

Paul Smith was murdered aged 28. Picture: Contributed

A police source told the Daily Record: "The victim was chatting on the phone to his dad when he was attacked.

"It’s horrific for the family that this innocent man was targeted and even more tragic his dad heard it all."

On Thursday a 40-year-old man was charged by police in connection with the murder.

Paul was a popular University of Edinburgh worker and yesterday his employers paid tribute to him.

A spokesman for the University of Edinburgh said: “Paul was a truly valued member of staff and his friends and colleagues are devastated by this news.”

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the fatally stabbing