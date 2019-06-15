Cocaine usage on the rise across Scotland, warns support group

Cocaine should no longer be viewed as a “middle class party drug” as usage in Scotland continues to climb, an organisation that supports addicts has warned.

Debate over the proscribed substance and its social acceptability has been reignited in recent weeks by Tory leadership contender Michael Gove’s admission he took the drug, and by hints from his rival, Boris Johnson.

Much of the recent political debate has centred on the easy availability of the drug among professional classes working in London.

But the reality in 2019 is that “cocaine has no demographic”, one recovering addict told Scotland on Sunday, thanks to falling prices and growing acceptance of usage in social circles, .

The man, who asked not to be named, is among the volunteers who run Cocaine Anonymous Scotland, a fellowship group which is similar to - but unaffiliated with - the longer established Alcoholics Anonymous.

“We grow year on year as more newcomers arrive,” he said. “You could attend any meeting and, 99 per cent of the time, you will see a new member attending for the first time.”

Cocaine Anonymous hosts around 90 meetings every week in Scotland, mostly across the central belt, up from around 50 meetings each week five years ago.

“Cocaine wasn’t as accessible in Scotland 15 years ago,” the man added. “When I stopped using two years ago, I would say it was extremely accessible. It had become a lot more socially acceptable.

“It was no longer one type of person that was using. I had friends who worked a variety of different jobs, from the building sector to the legal profession, and they all used. The demographic has changed massively in the last decade.

“I could go into the majority of pubs in Glasgow and know there was cocaine being taken.

“At house parties, people no longer felt like they have to hide it. It was something that came with the booze.”

The 2018 Global Drug Survey - a worldwide survey which charts drug-taking habits - found that Scots consumed the most cocaine in a single session.

David Liddell, chief executive of the Scottish Drugs Forum, said: “Cocaine is used by people across the social spectrum.

“As with all substances, people who develop problems are more concentrated in Scotland’s more deprived communities and often using cocaine as well as other substances.

“Recreational use of cocaine occurs across the social spectrum and is often combined with alcohol use. This results in people drinking for extended periods, so increasing potential harms

“The current debate around politicians’ personal drug use is largely a distraction from more important agendas relating to drug use we are facing across the UK and in Scotland in particular.

“These relate to increasing number of people dying fatal overdose deaths and how we can best improve our responses and save lives.”

Cocaine Anonymous Scotland can be contacted via their helpline on 0141 959 6363