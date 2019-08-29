Brothers jailed for stabbing Scottish man to death on doorstep

Have your say

Two brothers have been jailed after a man was stabbed to death on his doorstep.

Kamran Ahmed, 27, was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in jail after leaving Kevin McGuire lying in a pool of blood at his house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, last October.

He and his brother Rizwan Ahmed attacked the 51 year-old shortly after he had returned from a Kevin Bridges comedy gig.

Jurors earlier heard how the victim believed his long-term partner, Shona Briody, had cheated on him with Rizwan.

Kamran Ahmed was yesterday jailed for life at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier pled guilty to murder.

Lord Tyre said: “This was a vicious and pointless attack on a man who had already been severely injured.”

Rizwan Ahmed, 31, was sentenced to three years after he admitted assaulting Mr McGuire.

As they were lead to the cells, relatives of the victim shouted “scum” at them.

Mr McGuire was a door-to-door agent for a loan company and had recently been diagnosed with arthritis.

A trial was Mr McGuire and Ms Briody had been in a relationship for 14 years.

But it emerged he had accused her of having “slept” with Rizwan, who lived with Mr McGuire’s niece.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson asked Ms Briody: “Kevin McGuire thought there was something between you and him?”

She replied: “Yes, he did. He would bring it up, he was not happy about it.”

She left half-way through the gig and Mr McGuire later called to say he was heading to the Ahmed house in Wishaw.

The court heard Mr McGuire ended up in a row with the Ahmeds outside their home.

He then tried to flee, but was held by Rizwan before his brother hit him with a baseball bat.

The victim managed to stagger away but the Ahmeds took a friend’s car and followed him. They found Mr McGuire outside his home and Rizwan repeatedly punched him.

Mr Nelson said: “Kamran Ahmed was carrying a weapon with a long blade. Rizwan Ahmed stepped back...Kamran then repeatedly struck Kevin McGuire.”

Ms Briody could see her partner being attacked through the frosted glass of her door.

The brothers fled to Glasgow and were traced three days later.