Boy, 14, injured in hit-and-run

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened on Kirkland Walk in Methil, near the crescent shaped parking area, around 8.15pm on Sunday, 26 January, 2020 when a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car that didn’t stop.

“He went to Victoria Hospital with a serious foot injury.

The car is believed to be a dark coloured saloon, similar in size to a Vauxhall Astra or Ford Focus.

Inspector Paul Gillespie, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us and equally, we’re appealing to the driver to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3435 of January 26, 2020 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

