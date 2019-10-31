Body of missing British backpacker found at sea off Cambodia

The body of missing British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been found at sea off Cambodia, police have reported.

Cambodian officials say the remains of Ms Bambridge, who has been missing for more than a week, has been found at sea dozens of miles from the island where she disappeared.

A photo of missing backpacker Amelia Bambridge released by her family

The police chief for Preah Sihanouk province, Major General Chuon Narin, said the body of the 21-year-old was discovered Thursday in the Gulf of Thailand north-west of Koh Rong, where she disappeared after attending a beach party on the night of 23 October.

It was found near another island, Koh Chhlam, close to Cambodia's maritime border with Thailand.

The Facebook page of Cambodia's deputy navy chief also reported the discovery.

Bambridge's bag with money and a cellphone was found on a rock near the edge of the ocean on Koh Rong.