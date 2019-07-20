Attempted murder probe after driver deliberately tries to mow down man in Glasgow

A driver attempted to murder a pedestrian by chasing him down a busy Glasgow street and crashing into him, police have said.



The 33-year-old victim, who escaped without serious injuries, was walking with two other men along Amulree Street in Shettleston, to the east of Glasgow city centre, when the large white car started speeding towards them.



When the fleeing man reached Pettigrew Street, he was knocked down by the vehicle - which may have been a 4x4 - before the driver sped away back along Armulee Street.



The 33-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.



Police Scotland have now launched an attempted murder investigation into the incident, which took place at approximately 3pm on Friday afternoon.



Officers are now appealing for any witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.



Detective Colin Thapar, from Shettleston CID, is leading the inquiry and he said: "Although the man, who we believe was the intended target of the attack, was not seriously injured and didn't seek hospital treatment, to deliberately drive a large car at someone in the middle of a busy street in the middle of the afternoon is reckless and dangerous and could have involved a lot more people.



"However, thankfully no one else was injured and so far we have had a good response from the public who were around, however, we are still keen to get information, especially dash-cam footage, of the incident.



"If you were in or around Amulree Street/Pettigrew Street, near the supermarket, or have information that would help our enquiry, then please contact Shettleston CID via 101."



Anyone who may be able to help police with their investigation is asked to quote incident number 2394 of the 19 July when calling, or witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.