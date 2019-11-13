Arrest made after man stabbed in front of his children in Greenock

Have your say

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a father who was stabbed in front of his children.

Christopher Nicol, 27, died after the incident at a flat in Maple Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, at around 9.05pm on September 26.

His young children, aged five and six, were present.

Police said a 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Nicol's death.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.