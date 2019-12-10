An arrest warrant has been issued for a Scotland rugby player after he failed to show at a court hearing.

D'Arcy Rae is accused of dangerous driving by allegedly travelling at almost double the speed limit on an Aberdeenshire road.

He was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday for a procedural hearing but did not turn up.

Sheriff Eric Brown issued an apprehension warrant for the Glasgow Warriors prop.

Rae pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of dangerous driving on the B979 between Stonehaven and Peterculter on March 31 this year, allegedly doing 111mph where the road has a speed limit of 60mph.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in February in the Six Nations match against Ireland at Murrayfield.

He has played for Glasgow Warriors since 2015.