71-year-old arrested in Pakistan in connection with murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky

Have your say

A 71-year-old has been arrested in Pakistan in connection with the murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky, who was shot while on duty in 2005.

West Yorkshire Police said Piran Ditta Khan was held on Tuesday following an operation involving the National Crime Agency and local partners.

He appeared in an Islamabad court on Wednesday where his extradition was discussed.

Khan was remanded in custody to next appear at court on January 29.

• READ MORE: PC describes terrifying moment her colleague was shot in robbery

PC Beshenivsky was shot while responding to a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford, on 18November 2005.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: "I would like to thank the National Crime Agency officers in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible.

"This is a major development in this long-running investigation and their assistance in this matter cannot be understated.

"We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Khan's extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings."