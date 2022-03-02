Firefighters spend five hours tackling Sutherland wildfire stretching 1.5 miles

Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in Sutherland.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:18 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Pictures and a dramatic video show the crew on a steep hillside fighting to extinguish the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.

Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Dramatic images taken by a firefighter captured the blaze at its height. Cr: Balintore Fire Station
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.