Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
Pictures and a dramatic video show the crew on a steep hillside fighting to extinguish the blaze.
Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.
Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”