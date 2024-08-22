First Minister is warned new work will ‘slow to a trickle’

John Swinney. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

More than 110 arts venues, festivals, orchestras, artists and companies are demanding John Swinney rethink new cuts imposed on Creative Scotland amid warnings they have triggered a “devastating” crisis in the industry.

Artistic directors, producers and theatre makers have told the First Minister that the cancellation of a multi-million pound fund for artists risks sending a message that “Scottish arts is closed for business” to the rest of the world.

An open letter warns of the prospect of new work slowing to a “trickle,” an exodus of artists from Scotland, a dwindling Scottish presence on international stages around the world, a decline in home-grown work being showcased in Scotland as a result of the new spending squeeze.

Charlene Boyd is starring in the Fringe show June June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music and Me at Summerhall. | Sally Jubb: National Theatre of Scotland

The government, which has frozen or cancelled £10.65 million of funding earmarked in Creative Scotland’s budget, is facing a growing rebellion over its treatment of the arts industry. More than 6,500 supporters have backed a petition demanding that it changes direction to “avert a cultural catastrophe, while the Equity union has announced a mass “stop the cuts” demonstration outside Holyrood next month.

Same Team is being staged at the Traverse Theatre during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan | Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

The new open letter, which has also gone to finance secretary Kate Forbes and culture secretary Angus Robertson, has accused the government of putting the wellbeing and livelihoods of artists at "serious risk" and flouting its own commitments to "fair work" by putting funding to Creative Scotland on hold.

Its open fund for artists, which will close at the end of the month, is described as is "the cornerstone of independent artistic creation in Scotland.

The Fruitmarket gallery in Edinburgh, the Dundee Contemporary Arts Centre, the Edinburgh Art Festival, Dundee Rep Theatre, Shetland Arts, the Edinburgh International Book Festival, the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, the Hospitalfield arts centre in Arbroath, Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival, as well as theatre companies Grid Iron, Catherine Wheels, Stellar Quines and Birds of Paradise, have all signed the open letter.

It has also been backed by the Fringe Society and several leading Fringe venues and operators, including Assembly, Underbelly, Zoo, the Traverse Theatre, Summerhall, Dance Base ahead of the festival's final weekend.

The First Minister, who hosted a reception at Bute House for festival organisers earlier this month, was told it was "particularly devastating” that the plug has been pulled on the support for artists when the global spotlight was on Scotland's cultural scene.

The open letter states: “Independent artists are the heartbeat of Scotland’s cultural ecosystem, and many rely on public funding not only to create and innovate but also to sustain their everyday lives.

"The sudden closure of the open fund leaves them without crucial financial support, putting their wellbeing and livelihoods at serious risk; and directly contravenes Creative Scotland and Scottish Government's commitments to fair work.

"The open fund is not just a financial resource - it is the cornerstone of independent artistic creation in Scotland, supporting the livelihoods of countless artists. Without it, many artists are left without the means to continue their work.

"The emotional and financial strain, and the removal of funding places on artists will result in artists choosing to live and work elsewhere to sustain their practices."

The open letter said the reinstatement of the open fund would not be enough to reverse “decades of shrinking support” for the arts, adding that it was “more vital than ever” that the government set out how it would deliver £100m in new investment for the arts, which was promised less than a year ago.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “We have increased arts culture funding this year, as the first step to achieving our commitment to invest at least £100 million more annually in culture and the arts by 2028/29.