Police are appealing for information after three young men died in a road incident.

The three – aged 21, 23 and 24 – were all passengers in a white Ford Focus that crashed on Moss Road, near Dunmore, Falkirk.

A woman, aged 20, who was driving the car was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 6.15pm last night (Friday).

Emergency services raced to the crash but all three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was was closed for around seven hours to allow investigations to be carried out.Sergeant Mike Thomson of the road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the men who died at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal for anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that could assist to contact us.”