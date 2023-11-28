The crane collapsed onto an apartment complex in Leith on Tuesday morning with the driver reportedly still inside the machinery’s cab

Pedestrians and motorists are being advised to avoid an area in Edinburgh where part of a crane collapsed onto a building.

It is understood the section of crane gave way and fell onto the top of an apartment complex being built on Steads Place, Leith, about 9.30am on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the crane is understood to have still been inside the cabin at the time of the incident.

The collapsed crane on a building site in Leith. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Ambulance crews treated two people at the scene following the incident. Road closures have been put in place while emergency services assess the situation.

Pictures posted online show the arm of the crane bent out of shape and lying on the building below.

Workers at the site told the Edinburgh Evening News the driver was still inside when concrete blocks fell off after a “malfunction”.

One worker said: “There was a malfunction and the concrete blocks fell off the driver’s cabin. He was still inside, but I understand he managed to get out just in time. I don’t know if he’s badly hurt. Everyone else was accounted for so I don't think anyone else was hurt. It was scary.”

Ross Scott, a stonemason working on a roof in Albert Street, said he had seen the crane “fall out of the sky”. “It was unreal,” he said. 2It all happened so quickly. It looked like it snapped and then the arm fell onto the roof of a new-build. Then we heard all the sirens going down Easter Road.”

Police Scotland said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Emergencies services are in attendance at Steads Place in Edinburgh after a crane collapsed at a building site.

“There are road closures in place at Leith Walk and Pilrig Street. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9.29am today to attend an incident in Leith, Edinburgh. We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene and have treated two patients at the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.