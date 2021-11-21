Emergency services were called out to Broad Street, Cowdenbeath yesterday at around 5.30pm after the alarm was raised.

Police said one man was aged 51 and the other aged 56.

Officers are treating the deaths of the men, who were found in a flat, as unexplained

Police have launched a probe into the 'unexplained' deaths of two men in a Fife flat.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

Police have urged anyone who may know something about the deaths, or anyone with any information, to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report in connection with two men found dead within a flat on Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, around 5.30pm on Saturday, 20 November.

"The deaths of both men, aged 56 and 51, are currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information relating to this should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2825 of 20 November."

