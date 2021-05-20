Corsewall Point: Bomb squad perform controlled explosion after device found on beach

A bomb squad was called to carry out a controlled explosion after an unknown device was found on a beach.

By Katharine Hay
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 9:39 pm
Stranraer Coastguard called to assist after ordnance found on beach picture: Stranraer Coastguard
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A member of the public found the device at Corsewell Point area on 18 May and reported it to the coastguard.

A cordon was placed around the unidentified object while coastguard members from the Belfast and Stranraer teams took pictures of the scene and gathered information for the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Coronavirus in Scotland: East Renfrewshire overtakes Glasgow as Covid hotspot as...

The following day, specialist officers from the bomb squad moved the device to a safe place in Lady Bay before carrying out a controlled explosion.

The teams then stood down and returned to their stations at about 2pm on 19 May.

A video published on the Stranraer Coastguard Facebook page shows the controlled explosion taking place at Lady Bay.

A coastguard spokesman added: “If anyone finds anything on the beach that they think could be ordnance then please do not to touch it and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.