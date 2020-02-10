Coronavirus: Number of cases double and health chiefs warn all passengers from EasyJet flight

The number of UK patients who have tested positive for coronavirus has jumped from four to eight.

Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

Images from around the world as Coronavirus concerns increase. Left: Disinfection worker at Budapest airport (Picture: Attila Kisbenedek). Top: People in surgical masks in Edinburgh (Picture: JPI Media). Bottom: Bolivian paramedics carry out containment drill (Picture: Aizar Raldes)

The news comes after an airline spokeswoman announced every passenger from a flight which landed at London Gatwick last month has been notified that a person on the plane was carrying the virus.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: "EasyJet has been notified by the public health authority that a customer who had recently travelled on one of its flights has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"Public Health England is contacting all passengers who were seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on 28 January to provide guidance in line with procedures.

"As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

"We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

"The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority.

"All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14-day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice. Note this happened 12 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms."