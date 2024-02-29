Hundreds of people are being moved out of their homes in Aberdeen following the discovery of potentially collapse-risk concrete.

Panels made from reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) were found in about 500 homes in the Balnagask area of Aberdeen, including 364 council properties, last year.

An independent, structural engineers’ report on the presence of Raac in a representative sample of the properties recommended that council tenants be relocated to alternative accommodation within the city as soon as possible.

The council received the report on February 22 and it was considered by Aberdeen City Council’s Urgent Business Committee on Thursday February 29.

Councillors accepted a recommendation from council officers that tenants be permanently rehomed and have written to council tenants, as well as to owners and private tenants, to update them on the situation.

Miranda Radley, convener of the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, said: “This is an incredibly difficult situation for everyone living in a Raac affected property, but the council will be doing everything we can to support our tenants during this hugely challenging time.”

“These are people’s homes and we need to ensure we support our tenants, but also engage with owners and privately rented tenants, to keep them informed on this matter.”

The council said that 299 of the 364 council properties are currently occupied by council tenants, and the remaining 140 of the 500 or so properties affected are privately owned.

Officials are currently exploring options for the long-term viability of the site, which include remedial works or demolition and a detailed appraisal will be presented to the council within six months.

The council has written to council tenants inviting them to meet with a housing and support officer in their home.

It has also contacted owners and private tenants to let them know the current position and to offer them a meeting with a housing and support officer to discuss their housing options.

The committee has agreed to set aside an initial £3 million to cover the rehoming programme.