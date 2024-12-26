'Concern' for London man missing after travelling to Scottish Highlands two weeks ago

Marc Drostle is believed to have travelled to the Aviemore area two weeks ago

Police in Scotland are increasingly concerned about a missing man from London who is thought to be in the Highlands.

Marc Drostle, 28, is believed to have travelled to the Aviemore area two weeks ago on Thursday December 12.

Several sightings of him have since been reported in the Abernethy National Nature Reserve, near Nethy Bridge, between Thursday December 19 and Saturday December 21.

Police Scotland said Mr Drostle is also believed to have been seen in the Anagach Woods area in Grantown at about 3pm on Christmas Eve.

Inspector Ross McCartney of Police Scotland said: “Concern for Marc’s wellbeing continues to grow and we are appealing to anyone with any information on where he may be to come forward.

“We also ask people to check gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case he has sought shelter.”

Mr Drostle is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with dark hair. He is believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket and carrying a blue rucksack.