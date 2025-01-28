Coca-Cola recall: Why are Coke products being recalled? Is Coke being recalled in Scotland?

The drinks have been recalled in three European countries

A probe has been launched into whether any Coca-Cola products containing high levels of a chemical by-product which have sparked a recall in Europe are for sale in the UK.

The Food Standards Agency has launched an investigation into whether any Coca-Cola products containing high levels of chlorate are on the UK market, amid fears over potential health risks.

It comes after the Coke manufacturer recalled drinks in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands after testing revealed “elevated levels” of the chemical.

The company’s bottling partner, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said it had received “no consumer complaints or concerns in Great Britain”.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

Coca Cola has recalled some drinks in Europe. | Getty Images

It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.

Anne Gravett of the FSA said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is investigating if any Coca-Cola products containing ‘higher levels’ of a chemical called chlorate are on the UK market.

“If we identify any unsafe food, we’ll take action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers.”

The list of recalled drinks include Fuze Tea, Fanta, Nalu, Minute Maid, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Tropico and Royal Bliss, and includes those sold in cans and glass bottles. Both the light and zero versions of the products are included in the recall.

The company said it did not have a precise figure on the number of drinks recalled, but admitted it was “a considerable quantity”.

In a statement, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said: “The recall is focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where the majority of affected products have been withdrawn from sale.

“Routine testing identified that certain products contained elevated levels of chlorate.

“Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low.

“We have flagged this issue to the food safety authorities in Great Britain and we remain in communication with them.

“We have had no consumer complaints or concerns in Great Britain.”

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority found that levels of chlorate in drinking water and foods were too high and could result in serious health effects, especially among infants and children.