Clydebank assault: Two men charged over alleged sexual assault in Scottish town
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Clydebank.
The incident took place in the car park beside The Crescent, Dalmuir, at around 8.20pm on Saturday .
The men, aged 35 and 37, are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in due course.
Read more here: Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation from Scottish politics
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Detective Inspector Craig Bate said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.
"I would like to reassure the community that additional patrols are being carried out and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to officers."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.