Clydebank assault: Two men charged over alleged sexual assault in Scottish town

"I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Clydebank.

The incident took place in the car park beside The Crescent, Dalmuir, at around 8.20pm on Saturday .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men, aged 35 and 37, are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court in due course.

Read more here: Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation from Scottish politics

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Craig Bate said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our inquiries.