Climber who died after fall in Glen Nevis has been named

A man who died after falling off a mountain path has been identified.

Richard Armstrong, from Cumbria, fell from the path for Stob Ban on the south side of Glen Nevis.

The 42-year-old man's body was found on Sunday, February 16 just after 1pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was recovered by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Scotland Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

A spokesman for Lochaber Mountain Rescue posted on social media: "A person fell from the path approximately 30m on Stob Ban into a gorge.

"Sadly his injuries were fatal.

"It then took an extraordinary effort from 19 members of LMRT to extricate and then evacuate the casualty off the hill which which all in all took around 6hrs .

"This was only made more difficult by the constant wind which blew multiple members off their feet meaning gusts of up to 50mph approximately, along with wind, hail, snow, thunder and lightning to add to the mix.

"A massive thanks to all involved (you know who you are) for efforts required to complete this rescue.

"At this time our thoughts go out to friends and family of the casualty."