Children on Scottish islands served wild venison in bid to cut food miles

The meat is to be supplied to six schools

Children on two Scottish islands are being served wild venison for school lunch for the first time.

Venison is being supplied to the six schools on Jura and Islay in Argyll and Bute in a bid to cut down on food miles.

The pilot project is a collaboration between Argyll and Bute Council and new business Wild Jura using wild venison from the Ardlussa, Barnhill, Tarbert and Ruantallain estates.

Children from Small Isles Primary on Jura tried wild venison meatballs and burgers, which now feature on the school menu.

The nutrient-dense meat is rich in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a healthy addition.

One Small Isles Primary pupil said: “Having venison for the first time in school was great, especially because it’s locally sourced and good for the environment and everyone absolutely loved it.”

Another said: “The Wild Jura venison is amazing. It’s so much nicer than a normal burger. At first I wasn’t a big fan of venison but tasting the burgers and meatballs has completely changed my view.”

The council worked with Food for Life Scotland to develop recipes that comply with the nutritional requirements for school meals.

Councillor Ross Moreland, policy lead for finance and commercial services, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce wild venison to our school menus on Islay and Jura.

“It’s a no-brainer to make the most from such high-quality, locally sourced produce. The demand for local wild venison has always been high, but without butchery facilities, it wasn’t feasible until Wild Jura came along.

“Our pupils have been integral to this pilot, from learning about sustainable produce to testing dishes and deciding what to add to the menu.

“As we work towards creating a climate-friendly Argyll and Bute, this is a fantastic example of field-to-fork quality local food that eliminates air miles and is cost-effective.”

Wild Jura founders Andy and Cath McCallum said: “We are delighted to be supplying Wild Jura venison to the six schools on Jura and Islay.

“This has been a fantastic and unwaveringly positive collaboration between the catering department of Argyll and Bute Council, the Soil Association and us, with valuable help from the children and teachers at Small Isles Primary School.

“As we all become more aware of the benefits of fewer and fresher ingredients in our foods, it is great to see the council offering our products in their school meals.