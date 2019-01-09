Children of young mum who died of cancer at just 31 write to Theresa May

The daughters of a cervical screening campaigner who tragically died of cancer aged just 31 have written to Theresa May as part of their mum’s legacy.

Brave Natasha Sale petitioned for the threshold for screening to be lowered from 25 to 18, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016.

Natasha Sale who died after a battle with cervical cancer. Picture: SWNS

Her online petition reached 100,000 signatures, but Natasha tragically died just days after Christmas, on December 28.

Now, two of her four daughters, Ella and Lily, have written a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May - thanking her for signing Natasha’s petition.

The letter reads: “Natasha Sale, our mummy.

“Thank you for signing and sharing our mummy’s petition we are so proud.

Natasha Sale pictured with her children. Picture: SWNS

“We want to deliver this letter to the Prime Minister ourselves.

“Thank you from Josh, Ella, Lily and Oakley.”

In August last year, Natasha was told that her cancer was terminal and that she had only 12 to 15 months left to live, but she sadly passed away in December.

Natasha Sale who died after a battle with cervical cancer. Picture: SWNS

Following her death, Natasha’s family and friends continued the campaign in her memory, and it soon reached the 100,000 signatures mark.

Her best friend Amanda Scott paid tribute to Natasha describing her as a ‘warrior who fought long and hard’.

She said: “It absolutely breaks my heart to be writing this and never thought in a million years you’d be taken from us my beautiful best friend Natasha grew her wings and passed away peacefully surrounded by the people who truly loved her.

“We have grown up since nursery my true life long friend. I still can’t get my head around it and doesn’t seem real, God only takes the best and you was an absolute warrior you fought long and hard and proved many wrong time and time again.

“You were an inspiration and such a caring beautiful women, always helping others and worried about others more then yourself when you were going through such a tough time.

“You were the best mother to your four beautiful children who will never forget you and will always be reminded of what a legend you were.

“I have many years of memories I will forever cherish, I’ve been privileged to have you as my best friend and having you in my life.

“I could write so many things but everyone already knows what a woman you are, sleep tight my beautiful angel.”

Natasha was first diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer at the age of 28.

She underwent 25 rounds of radiotherapy and had six chemotherapy treatments before being transferred to the RD&E for internal radiotherapy.

Three months after her treatment doctors gave Natasha and her family the devastating news that the cancer had spread to her peritoneum and lung meaning the cancer was incurable so doctors gave her two to three years to live.

In February, Natasha was given another chance at life with her four children. Her scan looked positive so the doctors decided to remove the tumour on Natasha’s lung.

However, in June she was taken to hospital with severe pain.

After three scans Natasha was told that the lung tumour had grown and the cancer had spread to her bowel, bladder and uterus.

Doctors gave Natasha 12 to 15 months to live and she started palliative chemotherapy to give her more time with her children, however six days after her birthday Natasha sadly passed away.

A Facebook page called Natasha’s Army has been set up in her memory encouraging people to sign her petition.