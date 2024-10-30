Children among 51 dead in flash floods as torrential rain hits Spain

More rain is forecast for today

Children are believed to be among at least 51 people killed in flash flooding in south eastern Spain - with more rain forecast today.

Torrential rainfall hit the region on Tuesday and overnight, causing widespread destruction.

Popular resorts including Malaga were badly hit, as well as the eastern city of Valencia, where local authorities said 51 people were confirmed to have died.

At least four children are believed to be among those killed in the flooding.

A train was derailed and cars were swept along streets in towns and cities. Buildings were also believed to be damaged in the floods.

Local media reported that people in Valencia spent the night sheltering on the roofs of shops or petrol stations, on top of bridges in a bid to escape the flood water.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no-one was hurt.