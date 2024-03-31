A CHILD is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after falling from a tenement window.

Emergency services were called to the address in Victoria Road, Glasgow, around 3.10pm on Saturday to find the child had fallen from a window on to a balcony below.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

The child fell from a tenement window in Victoria Road on the southside of Glasgow. PIC: CC.

Police said the child suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.