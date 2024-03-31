Child with 'serious injuries' after falling out of tenement window
A CHILD is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after falling from a tenement window.
Emergency services were called to the address in Victoria Road, Glasgow, around 3.10pm on Saturday to find the child had fallen from a window on to a balcony below.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
Police said the child suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.
