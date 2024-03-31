Child with 'serious injuries' after falling out of tenement window

Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident on Saturday afternoon.
By Alison Campsie
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 16:09 BST

A CHILD is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after falling from a tenement window.

Emergency services were called to the address in Victoria Road, Glasgow, around 3.10pm on Saturday to find the child had fallen from a window on to a balcony below.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.

The child fell from a tenement window in Victoria Road on the southside of Glasgow. PIC: CC.The child fell from a tenement window in Victoria Road on the southside of Glasgow. PIC: CC.
Police said the child suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Saturday, 30 March, we received a report of a child falling from a window onto a balcony at a property on Victoria Road in Glasgow.“Emergency services attended and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”