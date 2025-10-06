Christopher Trotter: Tributes paid as 'much-loved' Fife chef and food writer Christopher Trotter dies aged 68
Tributes have been paid to a well-renowned chef and food writer from Fife following his death.
Christopher Trotter, who was renowned for running cookery classes and food tours around the country, has died at the age of 68.
Food from Fife, which promotes and develop the region’s food and drink offering, posted a statement saying they were “deeply saddened” by the death of Mr Trotter.
The chef trained at the Savoy hotel in London before spells at Michelin starred restaurants in France and England. He first moved back to Scotland with his wife Caroline in 1982 to run his uncle-in-law’s hotel on Loch Awe in Argyll.
Mr Trotter said it was there where he realised Scotland has “some of the finest produce in the world”.
It is understood there will be no funeral or memorial service for Mr Trotter, as he made the decision to donate his body to St Andrews University Medical School.
‘Christopher’s passion, enthusiasm and generosity inspired so many across the region’
In a statement on social media, Food from Fife said: “We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Christopher Trotter, a much-loved member of Food from Fife and passionate advocate for local food and producers.
“Christopher was a chef, food writer, tour guide & Fife Food Ambassador, whose passion, enthusiasm and generosity inspired so many across the region.
“At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service, as Christopher made the generous decision to donate his body to St Andrews University Medical School.
“Our thoughts are with Caroline and Byam. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
